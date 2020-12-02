Xiaomi Mi10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10i is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently.

Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi 10i and Redmi 9 Power in India soon. Now ahead of their official launch, the storage variants and colour options of both the phones have leaked online.



The leak comes via Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to him, Xiaomi Mi 10 will come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. The phone will come in Black, Blue and Orange – Green Gradient colours.

Redmi 9 Power Expected Specifications





Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India.Redmi 9 Power will reportedly come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. For the colour options, the phone will be available in Black, Blue and Green colours.



Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



The phone will have a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.





Xiaomi Mi10i Expected Specifications



The Xiaomi Mi 10i is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently. Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.



The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.







