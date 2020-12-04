Redmi 9 Power tipped to launch in India on December 15

Redmi 9 Power will make its debut in India on December 15 if Xiaomi does not change its plans.

Redmi 9 Power will reportedly launch in India on December 15. Xiaomi recently introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G smartphones in China. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 4G as Redmi 9 Power in India.



As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Redmi 9 Power will make its debut in India on December 15 if Xiaomi does not change its plans. So, the company is likely to make an official announcement for the launch soon.



As per an earlier leak, Redmi 9 Power will come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. For the colour options, the phone will be available in Black, Blue and Green colours.



The phone was also listed on the Google Play Console listing. It is codenamed ‘lime' on the Google Play Console database.

Redmi 9 Power Expected Specifications



Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



The phone will have a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.