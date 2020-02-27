  • 17:10 Feb 27, 2020

Redmi 8A Dual now on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 5:02 pm

Redmi 8A Dual was previously available through limited-period flash sale rounds via Amazon and the Mi.com website.
Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was recently launched in India. The phone is currently available for purchase in India through an open sale. The latest development comes just after the smartphone was made available in open sale till February 25.

 

Redmi 8A Dual was previously available through limited-period flash sale rounds via Amazon and the Mi.com website. Now, Amazon and the company's website have started selling the phone in an open sale manner. Now interested customers will not have to wait for flash sales and it can now be purchased 24x7.

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the memory variants are available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

 

Talking about the specifications, Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. Redmi 8A Dual is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

