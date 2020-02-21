  • 13:20 Feb 21, 2020

Redmi 8A Dual on open sale till February 25 on Amazon and Mi.Com

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 11:47 am

Latest News

Redmi 8A Dua comes in Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue
Redmi 8A Dual is now available in a limited period open sale in India. The phone is up for grabs 24x7 till February 25 on Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was recently launched in India, and its first sale was held earlier this week.

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the memory variants are available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

Redmi India announced the open sale of the new smartphone on Twitter. As mentioned, it is available in an open sale manner on Amazon and Mi.com both.

 


Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

Redmi 8A Dual is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top.

Talking about connectivity, the Redmi 8A Dual supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.20, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, GPS, and Wi-Fi Direct.

