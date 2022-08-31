Redmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India on September 6

HomeNewsRedmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India on September 6

The upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G will sport a teardrop-style notch on the display to house the selfie camera.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Highlights

  • Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be launched in India
  • It might be a rebrand of Redmi Note 11E
  • It might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Redmi India has announced to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India on September 6. Ahead of its launch, the company has also created a microsite which has revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. There will also be a 4G version along with the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

As per the specifications revealed, the device will sport a teardrop-style notch on the display to house the selfie camera. The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For the camera, the smartphone will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an LED flash.

The right side of the device will feature the power button and volume rockers. Further, the microsite tells us that the phone will be launched in at least two colour options. Apart from this, the brand has not revealed any other specifications of the upcoming phone.

It is expected that the phones will go on sale for Diwali during the Mi Sale. The official sale information has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi.

Based on the design teased, the phone is likely a rebadged Redmi Note 11E 5G from China. To recall, the  Redmi Note 11E 5G that debuted earlier this year in China.

The phone will have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will probably ship with MIUI 13 on top of Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Poco is all set to launch the Poco M5 globally and in India on September 5th, which may well be rebranded as the Redmi 11 Prime 4G

  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.58-inch
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

