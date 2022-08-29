Poco M5 launching on September 5: Things to know

Poco has announced that it is globally launching the Poco M5 on September 5. The device will also be launched in India on the same date at 5:30 PM IST. The smartphone’s design has already been confirmed, while some of the leaked specifications state that it may have an Helio G99 SoC. So here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Poco M5.

The Poco M5 will launch on September 5 at 5.30 PM IST. The company will host a virtual event for its global fans, which can be watched via its social handles including its YouTube channel.

As for the design, the Poco M5 will have a dual-tone design like some of its past phones. The camera array of the design will stretch from end to end. At the front, the device has a water-drop notch that will house the front-facing camera.

Poco M5 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Poco M5 4G is said to sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is also expected to feature a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which will be coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

Moving on, the phone will reportedly run Android 12-based MIUI 13. Further, the phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should include dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Read More: Poco F4 5G: Top 5 Alternatives you can checkout

Poco M5 Price (Expected)

As per rumours, the device will start under Rs 15,000 in India. This will make it a compelling buy for users who are comfortable with owning a budget 4G phone. In this segment, the M5 will compete with some of the Realme C-series smartphones and Narzo series, including Narzo 50, Realme C35 and more.

Besides that, Poco M5 is also competing with smartphones from one of its inhouse brands Redmi. These smartphones include Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi 10 Prime 2022 and more. We’ll have to wait until September 5 for the official price of the smartphone.