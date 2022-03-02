Redmi Note 11E 5G announced with Dimensity 700, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Xiaomi under its Redmi brand has announced the Redmi Note 11E 5G smartphone in China. The new phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000 battery and more.

Redmi Note 11E 5G Pricing

Redmi Note 11E 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model comes at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs. 15,600). The phone comes in Black, Grey and Green colours.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11E 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 11E Pro goes official with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE,Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the phone measures 163.99×76.09×8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.