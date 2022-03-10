Redmi 10 launching in India on March 17

Redmi has today announced to launch the Redmi 10 in India on March 17. The announcement comes a day after the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro series in the country. Even the company teased the launch of a Redmi 10 phone during the Note 11 Pro series launch yesterday.

Redmi 10 India Launch Details

The phone will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India. Additionally, Xiaomi has created a dedicated microsite to tease the launch of the Redmi 10 in the country. Apart from announcing the launch date, the company also revealed some details on the features of the upcoming Redmi handset.

The Redmi 10 will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone will sport a water-drop display at the top with a thick chin but its excat screen size is not known. On the back, there will be a dual-camera setup.

The camera configuration will be a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is likely to feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, the device is expected to feature MIUI 13 out of the box.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the phone will pack a “massive battery” with support for fast charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is expected that Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C will be launched as Redmi 10 in India, since the Redmi 9C had launched in India as the Redmi 9. The Redmi 10C has already been spotted on FCC and IMEI databases earlier.

Redmi 10 was teased during Redmi Note 11 Pro launch event yesterday. The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants in India, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three variants including 6GB + 128GB at Rs 20,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 22,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 24,999. It is available in three colours namely Stealth Black, Phantom White and Mirage Blue.