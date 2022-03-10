Redmi 10 teased during Redmi Note 11 Pro launch event

Redmi India yesterday launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Now at the launch event, the company also teased the launch of an upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone.

Redmi 10 Teased

At the end of the launch presentation, company’s spokesperson Muralikrishnan B teased the upcoming launch. A slide with “Redmi 10 is coming” text appeared on the screen. But he did not revealed any details of the upcoming Redmi phone. We can expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming phone.

As of right now, the Redmi 10 has not been spotted on any certification website. No details of the upcoming handset are also known as well.

It is expected that Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C will be launched as Redmi 10 in India, since the Redmi 9C had launched in India as the Redmi 9. The Redmi 10C has already been spotted on FCC and IMEI databases earlier.

Redmi 9 Specifications and Features

Redmi 9 was launched in India back in year 2020. It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, the Redmi 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 lens at the front.

Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.