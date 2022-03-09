Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Watch 2 Lite launched in India

Redmi has launched new smartphones in India under its Note series including Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Alongside, the brand has launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. While the Note 11 Pro has a MediaTek Helio processor, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a Snapdragon processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants in India, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It is available in Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colours. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three variants including 6GB + 128GB at Rs 20,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 22,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 24,999. It is available in three colours namely Stealth Black, Phantom White and Mirage Blue.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series will be available for purchase through Amazon India, Mi India’s online store, Mi Store app, and Mi Home Studio. The first sale of the Note 11 Pro 4G will take place at 12 pm on March 23, whereas the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will go on sale at 12 pm on March 15. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available starting March 15 via Mi Home retail stores, Mi Website, Amazon, Reliance Digital and Retail Stores.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card slot. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC. Additional features include Z-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IP53 rating, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1200 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage and Gorilla Glass 5 Protection. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable using a MicroSD card slot up to 1TB.

Read More: Redmi Note 11 price hiked within one month of launch

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel HM2 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging support.

Additional features include Z-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IP53 rating, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 13 based Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite was announced globally in November last year. It comes with a 1.55-inch TFT touchscreen with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. It packs a non-removeable Li-Ion 262 mAh battery offering with up to 10 days of claimed battery life. It has in-built GPS tracking so it doesn’t need to be connected to a smartphone to track routes.

The watch is rated 5ATM for water resistance as well. Apart from this, it can track heart rate, steps, blood oxygen levels, stress and menstrual cycle. The watch also offers over 100 sports modes and runs on a proprietary operating system. It can be synced with the Mi Fit app so you can access all the sports tracking and other related data.