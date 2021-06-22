Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 to launch soon

Realme X9 Pro and Realme X9 are likely to replace the Realme X50 Pro and Realme V15 respectively.

Realme is reportedly working on the Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro smartphones. The phones are tipped to launch in China soon.

Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong recently teased a smartphone with the model number RMX3366, which is likely to be Realme X9 Pro. His tweet suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon.

A tipster on Weibo has also revealed that the company might launch X9 smartphone series soon but as of now there is no confirmation on the exact date of the launch. The Weibo post was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

As per the report, the Realme X9 Pro and Realme X9 are likely to replace the Realme X50 Pro and Realme V15 respectively.

In terms of pricing, the Realme X9 is expected to be priced between 2,000 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,800) to 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) in the Chinese market. As for the higher-end Realme X9 Pro, it’s tipped to be priced between 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) to 3,000 (approx. Rs 34,200). Both the X9 and X9 Pro are expected to be priced under the Rs. 30,000 in India.

As per leaks, Realme X9 will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch display. The phone will be likely arriving with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery that might be 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. Furthermore, the X9 will allegedly come with dimensions of 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm.

The Realme X9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will run on the latest Android 11 with the custom Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. The smartphone is also tipped to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For the front, it might have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 camera.

Realme X9 Pro,on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.