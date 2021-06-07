Advertisement

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 4:20 pm

Realme X9 and X9 Pro will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipsets respectively.
Realme is said to be working on the new X9 series of flagship smartphones which will likely include Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro. The specifications and price of the Realme X9 series has now leaked online.

 

As per a tipster from China on Weibo, Realme is expected to launch Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro in the Chinese market in July next month. The phones will be the successor of last year’s Realme X7 and X7 Pro respectively which were introduced back in September 2020.

For the specifications part, the tipster claims that Realme X9 and X9 Pro will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipsets respectively. He added that Realme X9 Pro will sport a 120Hz panel with a curved panel. He also hinted that the X9 series will have a Master Edition phone.

 

In terms of pricing, the Realme X9 is expected to be priced between 2,000 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,800) to 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) in the Chinese market. As for the higher-end Realme X9 Pro, it’s tipped to be priced between 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) to 3,000 (approx. Rs 34,200).

 

A mysterious Realme phone with model number RMX3366 has also been spotted on TENAA certification which is believed to be Realme X9 Pro. The listing revealed that Realme RMX3366 will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The device is backed by a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery which might be 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. This phone will have 5G support, will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, and measure 159.9x72.5x8mm.

