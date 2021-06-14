Realme X9 Pro full specifications and pricing tipped

Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme is reportedly working on the Realme X9 series with X9 and X9 Pro smartphones. Now the specifications of Realme X9 Pro have leaked online.

According to the tipster Arsenal on Weibo, the Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak revealed that the phone would have a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. X9 Pro is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box on the software front.

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.

For the pricing, the tipster says that 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage could be priced around 2,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 31,000) and 2,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 35,000) respectively.

Further, he reveals that the device is supposed to come with dual speakers, Z-axis linear motor, and NFC support. Realme X9 Pro and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ are mostly the same, except the Oppo phone has features like X-axis linear motor, a telephoto camera, and OIS support.

He added two variants of the Realme X9 Pro - one will be powered by Snapdragon 870, and the other will be powered by Dimensity 1200. The latter will not launch in China as it is meant to arrive in global markets as the OnePlus Nord 2.

As per a recent report, Realme is expected to launch Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro in the Chinese market in July next month. The phones will be the successor of last year’s Realme X7 and X7 Pro, respectively introduced in September 2020.