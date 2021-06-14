Advertisement

Realme X9 Pro full specifications and pricing tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 14, 2021 1:31 pm

Latest News

Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Realme is reportedly working on the Realme X9 series with X9 and X9 Pro smartphones. Now the specifications of Realme X9 Pro have leaked online.

 

According to the tipster Arsenal on Weibo, the Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak revealed that the phone would have a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Advertisement

 

Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. X9 Pro is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box on the software front.

 

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.

 

For the pricing, the tipster says that 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage could be priced around 2,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 31,000) and 2,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 35,000) respectively.

 

Further, he reveals that the device is supposed to come with dual speakers, Z-axis linear motor, and NFC support. Realme X9 Pro and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ are mostly the same, except the Oppo phone has features like X-axis linear motor, a telephoto camera, and OIS support.

 

He added two variants of the Realme X9 Pro - one will be powered by Snapdragon 870, and the other will be powered by Dimensity 1200. The latter will not launch in China as it is meant to arrive in global markets as the OnePlus Nord 2.

 

As per a recent report, Realme is expected to launch Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro in the Chinese market in July next month. The phones will be the successor of last year’s Realme X7 and X7 Pro, respectively introduced in September 2020.

 

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

Realme X9 Pro tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 90Hz display and more

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

Alleged Realme X9 spotted On TENAA listing, design and specs revealed

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V21e 5G expected to launch in India soon, specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series launch date leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies