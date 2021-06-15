Realme X9 listed on company’s official website, launch seems imminent

The Realme X9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Realme seems to be soon launching Realme X9 smartphone in India soon. The smartphone has now made an appearance on Realme’s official website which suggests it imminent launch in the country.

Realme X9 series will likely come with X9 and X9 Pro smartphones. However, the Realme X9 Pro has not been listed yet. The Realme X9 listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma

Previously, the Realme X9 with the model number RMX3366 was spotted on TENAA listing which revealed the smartphone’s design.

According to the images on TENAA listing, the Realme RMX3366 will feature a 6.55-inch display. There is no side or rear-mounted fingerprint scanner so we expect that the phone will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the rear, there is a triple-camera system but there is no detail about camera sensors at the moment. The right edge of the device has a power button, while the left side has a volume button.

For the specs, the TENAA revealed that the Realme RMX3366 will pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery that might be 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. Furthermore, the X9 will allegedly come with dimensions of 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm.

The Realme X9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will run on the latest Android 11 with the custom Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

In terms of pricing, the Realme X9 is expected to be priced between 2,000 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,800) to 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) in the Chinese market. As for the higher-end Realme X9 Pro, it’s tipped to be priced between 2,500 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,500) to 3,000 (approx. Rs 34,200). Both the X9 and X9 Pro are expected to be priced under the Rs. 30,000 in India.

Realme X9 Pro,on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.