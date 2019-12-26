Realme X50 rear design revealed, will come with quad-camera setup

The rear design of the Realme X50 shares a close resemblance to that of the Realme XT and Realme X2.

Realme X50 5G will be launching in China on January 7. The company has been teasing its key features over the past few weeks. In their latest Weibo post, Realme has revealed the back panel of the upcoming smartphone.





The company’s CMO Xu Qi has released the official render of the Realme X50 showing the back side. the phone comes in a new Polar colour. As per the render, the phone features a quad-camera setup aligned vertically. The rear design of the Realme X50 shares a close resemblance to that of the Realme XT and Realme X2.





Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that can charge the device up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Realme X50 5G will come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G, thus increasing the network speed.

As per previous leaks and reports, Realme X50 5G will be featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual punch-hole display. On the camera front, the Realme X50 5G will be backed by a quad-camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. The Realme phone is also said to feature a 32-megapixel main selfie camera on the front and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Realme X50 5G wil be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It will be backed by a 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The phone will be backed by 4500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.