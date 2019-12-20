Realme X50 5G to be charged up to 70 percent in 30 minutes

Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology

Realme is all set to announce their first 5G smartphone, known as the Realme X50 5G. The phone is likely to launch on January 5. The company has been teasing its key features over the past few weeks. Now, the company has revealed a couple of new information on this highly-anticipated smartphone in terms of its charging capabilities.

As per the new teaser posted by Realme on Weibo, the Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that can charge the device up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

This comes just after Realme confirmed the X50 5G will feature a dedicated cooling system. The phone uses 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled copper tube, 410 cubic millimeters of ultra-large volume and with the liquid-cooled copper tube heat dissipation 3.0, it offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation which covers 100 percent of the core heat source.

Recently, Realme X50 5G was teased to come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G, thus increasing the network speed. The phone can be network accelerated and can make use of both 2.4GHz and 5GHz for Wi-Fi. Realme X50 5G will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, n79 and will support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking with 5G.

Realme X50 5G was earlier confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. Realme X50 5G will be featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be backed by 4500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It will be backed by a 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Realme X50 5G will be backed by a quad-camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. The Realme phone is also said to feature a 32-megapixel main selfie camera on the front and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.