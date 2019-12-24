  • 12:14 Dec 24, 2019

Advertisement

Realme X50 5G confirmed to launch on January 7

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 10:12 am

Latest News

The upcoming Realme X50 5G will support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, which means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) network architectures.
Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China on January 7th, which is named as Realme X50 5G. After teasing its key features over the last few days, the company has now finally announced the launch date of its new flagship Realme X50 through its official Weibo account.

 

The Realme X50 smartphone is also now gets listed on JD.com (China's online retailer website) for reservations.

Advertisement

 

The Weibo Post reads "Don't wait, let's talk about 5G! Realme's grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! X50 # See you in Beijing on January 7! Forward Weibo and draw 5 new 5G mobile phones"

.

As per teasers posted on Weibo and JD.com, the upcoming Realme X50 5G will support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, which means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) network architectures and will come wrapped with all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, n79. The smartphone is also confirmed to support dual-channel, enabling simultaneously using Wi-Fi and 5G, which helps in increasing the network speed. The smartphone will come equipped with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with Adreno 620 GPU.

 

The phone will also have a cooling system, which will be integrated with 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled copper tube, 410 cubic millimetres of ultra-large volume and with the liquid-cooled copper tube heat dissipation 3.0, it offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation which covers 100 per cent of the core heat source. The Realme X50 also confirmed to have VOOC flash charge 4.0 support, and the charging is measured to 70% in 30 minutes.

 

As per previous leaks and reports, the Realme X50 5G will be said to have 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and would come packed with 4500mAh battery. The device is said to have multiple variants like- 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

For the optics, the smartphone said to come feature quad rear camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, the Realme X50 said to carry dual-selfie camera module with 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Samsung CD1 sensor.

Realme X50 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765 5G chipset

Realme X50 5G likely to come in January 2020

Realme X50 5G new features teased

Realme teases cooling solution for the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone

Realme X50 5G to be charged up to 70 percent in 30 minutes

Realme X50 5G launch date may be revealed tomorrow

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X50 5G Realme X50 specs Realme X50 China Realme X50 launch Realme X50 price Realme 5G smartphone Realme X50 5G features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies