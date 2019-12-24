Realme X50 5G confirmed to launch on January 7

The upcoming Realme X50 5G will support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, which means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) network architectures.

Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China on January 7th, which is named as Realme X50 5G. After teasing its key features over the last few days, the company has now finally announced the launch date of its new flagship Realme X50 through its official Weibo account.

The Realme X50 smartphone is also now gets listed on JD.com (China's online retailer website) for reservations.

Advertisement

The Weibo Post reads "Don't wait, let's talk about 5G! Realme's grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! X50 # See you in Beijing on January 7! Forward Weibo and draw 5 new 5G mobile phones"

.

As per teasers posted on Weibo and JD.com, the upcoming Realme X50 5G will support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, which means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) network architectures and will come wrapped with all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, n79. The smartphone is also confirmed to support dual-channel, enabling simultaneously using Wi-Fi and 5G, which helps in increasing the network speed. The smartphone will come equipped with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with Adreno 620 GPU.

The phone will also have a cooling system, which will be integrated with 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled copper tube, 410 cubic millimetres of ultra-large volume and with the liquid-cooled copper tube heat dissipation 3.0, it offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation which covers 100 per cent of the core heat source. The Realme X50 also confirmed to have VOOC flash charge 4.0 support, and the charging is measured to 70% in 30 minutes.

As per previous leaks and reports, the Realme X50 5G will be said to have 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and would come packed with 4500mAh battery. The device is said to have multiple variants like- 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For the optics, the smartphone said to come feature quad rear camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, the Realme X50 said to carry dual-selfie camera module with 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Samsung CD1 sensor.