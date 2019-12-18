Realme X50 5G new features teased

Realme X50 5G will come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G

Realme first 5G smartphone dubbed as Realme X50 5G is likely to launch on January 5. The company has been releasing various teasers revealing the features of the upcoming device. Now again Realme has shared a teaser poster of the Realme X50 5G smartphone revealing its new features.

As per the new teaser, Realme X50 5G will come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G, thus increasing the network speed. The phone can be network accelerated and can make use of both 2.4GHz and 5GHz for Wi-Fi.



Realme has also revealed that the smartphone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, n79 and will support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking with 5G.

Realme X50 5G was recently confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. To recall, Qualcomm recently introduced its latest line of chipset including Snapdragon 765G 5G, Snapdragon 765 5G and Snapdragon 865 5G chipsets.

As per previous leaks, Realme X50 5G will be featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be backed by 4500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It will be backed by a 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Realme X50 5G will be backed by a quad-camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, it is backed by a dual-selfie camera with 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Samsung CD1 sensor.

