Realme X Series device teased by India CEO

Realme India CEO has teased a X series device that could be the Realme X7 Pro which launched in China back in September of 2020.

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme X series smartphones in India that were launched in China in 2020. The new smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and the company's CEO has teased the smartphone on Twitter.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO took to Twitter to tease the bottom rear of a Realme device that should be a new Realme X series devices as he also posted a video that ends with the tagline 'XisTheFuture' and the post contains the same hashtag as well.

Sheth has confirmed earlier as well that the new X series devices will be launching in India and as per the teasers, it seems like the company is soon planning to do so. The company is launching the X series devices in India at a time when they are also looking forward to releasing the Realme Race that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.

Realme X7 Specifications

The Realme X7 sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

The phone is backed up by a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.