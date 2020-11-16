Realme X7 series confirmed to launch in India in 2021

Realme X7 series come with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a big battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter has confirmed that Realme X7 series will be launched in India next year. The lineup includes Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.



Madhav Sheth tweeted that the company was the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with Realme X50 Pro. He further added that Realme X7 series will “democratise 5G technology in 2021” and then bring it to more devices.



However, his tweet did not reveal an exact launch date for the upcoming Realme X7 series but it is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021 exactly a year after Realme unveiled the Realme X50 Pro 5G in February. Both the smartphones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a big battery with 65W fast charging. Both devices run on Android 10 and Color OS 7 based Realme UI.





Realme X7 series expected price in India



Realme X7 price starts at priced at 1,799 Yuan, which is roughly Rs 20,000. for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, starts at 2,199 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 24,500. The phones are likely to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

The phone is a backed up by a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. loaded It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, expandable via microSD card.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens wtih Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.