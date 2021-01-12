Realme Race key specifications tipped, to have a 5000mAh battery

Some of the key specifications of the Realme Race have been tipped through a report. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Advertisement

Realme is expected to launch its newest and first flagship phone for this year that is to be powered by the Snapdragon 888. There are no launch or availability details unveiled as of now but a few specifications of the device have been tipped through a report.

This report comes from the tipster known as IceUniverse on Twitter (first spotted by MySmartPrice), confirming that the device will come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The device is expected to come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM that should of course, be paired with the powerful Snapdragon 888.

Advertisement

Some more key specifications such as a 64MP quad camera setup and the processor details were already shared before by the Realme VP, Xu Qi Chase.

Read More: Realme V15 aka Realme Koi confirmed to launch on January 7

Considering the device is amongst the first ones to be powered by the latest flagship grade chipset by Qualcomm, the launch should take place very soon and we should learn more about the Indian Availability following the launch.

Earlier in December, a user on Weibo showcased an alleged render of the upcoming Realme Race. GSMArena also managed to get its hands on a different photo of the device that shows a curved back and a circular camera module with quad cameras.

We already have two devices as of now that are powered by the Snapdragon 888 that include the Mi 11 by Xiaomi and the iQOO 7 by Vivo's sub-brand iQOO. Both of these devices come with high-grade specifications including 12 gigs of RAM, big displays, huge batteries which support 55W charging (Mi 11) and super fast 120W charging (iQOO 7) as well.