Realme working on its own 100W SuperDart tech fast charging tech

Oppo-backed Realme brand is going to launch its first 5G smartphone - Realme X50 in China on 7th January. Now, it seems that the company is working on its new charging technology. Realme has reportedly trademarked Dart and SuperDart names for its own fast charging technology.



Tipsters like Mukul Sharma and Sudhanshu Ambhore have shared the screenshots of trademark applications from Realme. Except for the names, the screenshots, however, does not give any detail about this fast charging technology. It is said that SuperDart is a direct response to Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charge technology



Xiaomi’s 100W charger cand charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. Vivo also earlier this year showcased a 120W Super FlashCharge technology that can fully charge a 4,000mAh smartphone battery within 13 minutes.



As of now, Realme uses Oppo's VOOC flash Charge technology on its phones. The recently launched Realme X2 Pro is currently Realme’s phone with the fastest fast charging technology. It comes with support for SuperVOOC flash charge tech with 50W fast charging which claims to fully charge the phone's battery in 35 minutes.



Even the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that can charge the device up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.