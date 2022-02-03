Realme Watch S100, Buds Air 3 launching in India this month

Realme is currently working on its latest S-series smartwatch called Realme Watch S100. Now the upcoming watch has been tipped to launch in India this month. Aside from that, Realme is also reportedly prepping to launch the Realme Air Buds 3 later this month.

Realme Watch S100

According to a report by MySmartPrice with tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme could launch the Watch S100 in India later this month. The watch will reportedly launch in two colour variants namely Black and Grey.

In addition, the report suggest it can sport a circular dial. Apart from this, no other information about the price and specification of the Realme Watch S100 has been revealed by the leak. We expect the device to surface via more leaks soon.

Currently we have Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches under the S-series. Both were launched back in December 2020 in India.

Realme Watch T1

A few months back, Realme launched the Realme Watch T1 in China. The watch was reportedly spotted on BIS last month with RMW2103 model number. This suggests that it could make its debut in India soon. It is likely that the Realme Watch S100 might be a rebranded Watch T1.

The Realme Watch T1 gets a 1.3 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. The Watch features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and connects with the phone via the Realme Link app. Further, the smartwatch is 5ATM rated making it water resistant.

The Realme Watch T1 is backed by a 228mAh battery that allows a runtime of up to seven days. The Watch also supports fast charging. Further, it gets up to 110 sports modes and around 50 watch faces to choose from. Additional features include Always On Display and NFC support.

Meanwhile another report suggests that Realme Buds Air 3 will be launched in India this month. It is expected that the compony might launch the TWS with Realme 9 series launch on February 16. Buds Air 3 will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.