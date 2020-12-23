Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 4,999

The Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 4,999 and it comes in blue, black, orange, green silicone strap colour options.

Realme has today launched Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India. The company has also launched the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition for which it has partnered with French designer Jose Levy for the design of the headset.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition Price in India

The first sale will be held on December 28 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. Additional silicone straps are priced at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs 999. The silicone straps will be available from January 5.

The Realme Watch S Pro is priced in India at Rs 9,999. It comes in a single black dial and will be available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. It will go on sale from December 29th on Flipkart and realme.com.

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is priced at Rs 4999 and it comes in New Wave Silver colour. It will go on sale from January 8 on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme Watch S specifications

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.

The smartwatch PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.



Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.

Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display. It also features Always-On display, which will be available via an OTA update later. It supports over 100 watch faces that are available through the Realme Link app.

Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 Sports modes including Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Hiking, Elliptical, Rowing, Basketball, Strength Training, Free Workout. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating with 50 meters.

The wearable comes with 24x7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor and built-in GPS. The Realme Watch S Pro supports health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

It comes with a 420mAh battery which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It also comes with a magnetic charging case that charges the watch to 100 per cent in just 2 hours.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition specifications

The Realme Bus Air Pro Master Edition earphones come with the same specifications as the original Buds Air Pro but with a new design. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is designed by Jose Levy. It has a glossy charging case and earbuds along with rubber tips.

These wireless earbuds come with special silver colour with a glossy finish. The standard Buds Air Pro comes in Rock Black and Soul White colour options.