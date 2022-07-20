Realme Watch 3 key details revealed ahead of launch on July 26

Realme will launch its new watch called Realme Watch 3 in India on July 26. Now ahead of its launch, the company has revealed the Realme Watch 3 key specifications and images.

Realme Watch 3 Details

Realme Watch 3 has been listed on both Realme’s website and on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As per the details revealed, the upcoming Realme watch will feature a massive 1.8-inch display with curved glass on top.

Further, the display will have a 500nit peak brightness. This will help you to check your notifications in outdoor conditions. The watch will also come with Bluetooth calling feature backed by AI ENC for clearer calls.

Realme has scheduled an online event on July 26 at 12:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Apart from Realme Watch 3, Realme Pad X, a flat monitor, the Buds Air 3 Neo, and the Buds Wireless 2S will also be launched on July 26 in the Indian market.

Realme Pad X

To recall, the Realme Pad X was first launched in China back in May this year. The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution, 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio. The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and a 105° front-facing front camera for optics. Next, the screen has support for stylus input. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad which is based on Android 12. There is an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It is said to arrive in India in Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey colours. For the storage options, a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants are likely to come.

The details of other devices are yet to be revealed by the company.