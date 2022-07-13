HomeNewsRealme Book Air announced with 14-inch display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3...

Realme Book Air announced with 14-inch display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

Realme Book Air packs 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It comes with vapour cooling (VC) chamber to improve the heat dissipation speed.

By Meenu Rana
Realme Book Air

Highlights

  • Realme Book Air is launched in China
  • It has a 14-inch FHD display
  • The laptop comes with 54Whr battery

Realme has announced a new laptop called Realme Book Air in China. The laptop is launched alongside the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition smartphone and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS earphones

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the Realme Book Air.

The new Realme laptop is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approx. Rs 35,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approx. Rs 39,000).

The laptop is currently available for presale in China and will go on its first sale on July 19. It comes in Ice Blue and Sky Grey colour options.

Realme Book Air Specifications

The laptop has a 14-inch full HD display with 1920 × 1200 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In addition, there is an 88% screen to body ratio and DC dimming

The Realme Book Air packs 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Additionally, the chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM. It is also offered in two storage configurations, which include a 256GB and a 512GB SSD option. In addition, it comes with vapour cooling (VC) chamber to improve the heat dissipation speed.

The laptop offers three-speed performance modes: Quiet Mode, Smart Mode, and Flash Mode.

In addition, there is a 54Whr battery which is claimed to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W super-fast charging as well. Besides, a quick 30-minute charge will offer a 50% charge. In the front, there’s an HD camera for video calls, as well as dual microphone support for clear audio.

There is two USB A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. As far as audio is concerned, there are stereo speakers by Harman with support for DTS surround sound. Lastly, the laptop measures 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.36 kg.

