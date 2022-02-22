Realme V25 confirmed to launch soon

Realme is gearing up to launch a new V-series smartphone in China soon. The brand has confirmed that the Realme V25 will be launching in the coming days in the country.

Realme’s CMO Xu Qi in a Weibo post has confirmed that the Realme V25 will make its debut soon. His post however did not revealed any specs of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Eaelier a Realme smartphone with model code RMX3475 was TENAA certified. It is said that this is the upcoming Realme V25 smartphone.

Realme V25 Rumoured Specs

The TENAA listing of the Realme V25 revealed that the phone will feature a 6.58-inch FullHD+ TFT LCD display with a 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution.

The phone will pack a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 6-series chipset. It may come with 6GB/8 GB/12 GB of RAM. For the storage, there may be options like 128GB and 256 GB. In addition, it will run Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme V25 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery, which may carry support for 33W fast charging. For the optics, the phone may sport a triple camera setup at the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Further, it features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video call, the listing suggests.

Additionally, for security, there will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be available in Dark Day, Peak Blue, Aurora colour options. Lastly, it measures 164.3×75.6×8.5mm in size and weighs 195 grams.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ were launched in India. Realme 9 Pro 5G is priced at starting Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.