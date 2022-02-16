Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

HomeNewsRealme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have been launched in India. The series comes with a colour changing back panel design.

By Meenu Rana
Realme has today launched Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. The phones come with a Light Shift Design that is said to change colours from Light Blue to Red in 3 seconds when exposed to to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 120Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Pricing and Availability

Realme 9 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 20,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 28,999.

Both will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale on February 23. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will go on sale on February 21. They will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Launch offers include a flat instant discount of Rs 2,000 for customers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Realme 9 Pro specifications

It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. Besides, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with an 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It packs MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone also comes with heart-rate sensor which can be accessed through the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other features include vapour chamber cooling system, X-axis linear motor, 5 GB of virtual RAM, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Light Shift Design. Lastly, the phone measures 160.2×73.3×7.99mm and weighs 182 grams.

