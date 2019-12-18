Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Realme is not going to limit itself to just smartphones in 2020. They are plans to launch IoT product next year.

Realme has shown tremendous growth in 2019 and now plans to strengthen its offline presence. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, Said to The Mobile Indian, " We are planning to expand our offline presence in the country by reaching 30,000 to 35,000 retail stores by the end of December 2020. "

Sheth revealed that currently, Realme has around 10,000 retail stores where it sells its products. Commenting on how the company has managed to avoid disparity between the online and offline price of the same smartphones he said, “It is the most important thing for us. We at Realme believe that all the partners should be at the same level whether it is online and offline." He added, “We have a clear vision for the offline market and will follow the same strategy we adopted in Online market. We know that we will not see the same pace of growth in offline which we saw in online space but we have to reach custom wherever they are present.







Commenting on Realme's association with retailers he said, " We don't give high margins to retailers as compared to other brands. We give around one-fourth of what other brands are giving but we make sure they get the product on time so that they don't feel left out."

Sharing future Roadmap Sheth said, " we are working a smartphone with a 108-megapixel sensor. However, he has not revealed much about the upcoming 108-megapixel smartphone."He also revealed that the company is working on a lot of Internet of Things (IoT) products and Realme will launch some of them early next year.

“There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users,” Sheth added.

Madhav says that the brand will enter a different segment in the smartphone industry in 2020. “We will bring disruption in every segment as we did in this segment (Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000). This is what Realme is all about,” he said.

