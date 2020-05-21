Realme TV Blind Order sale starts in India ahead of May 25 launch

The sale will let Realme fans and customers to pre-order Realme TV by registering themselves on the company's website.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first Smart TV, Realme TV on May 25. Now ahead of the launch, Realme ‘Blind Order Sale’ for Realme TV is now live on the company's website.



The sale will let Realme fans and customers to pre-order Realme TV by registering themselves on the company's website. The registered customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 2,000 as a deposit which will guarantee to buy the TV in advance.



Customers will have to pay the Rs 2,000 on the company website before May 24. The last date for paying Blind Order deposits is May 24 midnight. Blind Order sale will give the customers a coupon of Rs 500 as well which will be valid till June 30. The Rs 500 coupon will be credited to Realme account on June 1. This coupon can be used on purchase any product from the company site, however, that product should be priced above Rs 5,000.



After the launch of the TV, one can log in to "My Order" and pay the remaining amount. This option will be available from 25th May to 31st May. The Realme TV will be dispatched after paying the due balance.



Realme TV will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India. The Smart TV will come with Chroma boost picture engine and will support up to 400 nits of brightness. The TV is touted to feature a “premium bezel-less design”. It will be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-470 MP3 GPU.



Realme TV will be loaded with 24W stereo speakers and it will be loaded with four speakers to provide a cinematic surround sound experience. The Smart TV has passed different quality tests including -20-degree low-temperature test, 760mm drop test, 5000 times remote button test and 5500 times power on/off test.





