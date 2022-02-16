Realme said to launch Buds N100 next month in India

Realme is set to launch new smartphones for India in the coming days. Apart from smartphones, Realme also planning to launch a new true wireless earbud called Realme Buds N100 in the country. In addition, the colour options of the Buds N100 have also leaked.

According to a new report by Mukul Sharma in collaboration with MySmartPrice, Relame is looking to introduce a new lineup of wireless earbuds. Realme already has two series of TWS headphones in India: Buds Air and Buds Q. Now seems the Buds N series will also debut in India.

The leak reveals that Realme Buds N100 will be launched in the month of March in India. As for the colour options, the Buds N100 will come in two colour options – Black and Grey.

As of now, no more details about this upcoming Realme TWS are known. We expect more details to surface in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

To refresh, Realme Buds Q2 Neo earbuds were launched last year in India at Rs 1,599. They are available for purchase on Flipkart.

These TWS earbuds feature 10mm, dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode. This mode brings down the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. In addition, the charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.

Speaking about battery, the Realme Buds Q2 offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. In addition, each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10-minute charge offers 120 minutes of playback. In addition, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.