Realme Relying On Lies to Sell Realme P1 Pro 5G In India

Realme, a popular brand in India, has regularly courted controversies. The company has been falsely advertising one of the features of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme P1 Pro 5G. Despite being aware of the mistake, Realme has not corrected the false information yet.

The brand has created a Flipkart microsite for the upcoming Realme P1 Pro 5G where it has listed some of the key features of the handset and one of them doesn’t appear to be true (spotted by a user on X). The brand claims that the Realme P1 Pro 5G is the only smartphone to have a curved display at a price point below Rs 20,000, but in reality, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G already exists in the market with a curved display and is priced starting at Rs 17,999. Moreover, the device was launched back in March 2024.

The microsite that features Realme’s curved panel device is available both on Realme’s website and Flipkart. On its own website, Realme describes the device as having the “best” curved panel at a price point of under Rs 20,000, whereas on Flipkart, it is described as being the “only” device with a curved panel at the same price point. It is unclear whether Realme intentionally made this mistake or corrected it upon detection. However, if it was a mistake, Realme should have corrected it on both platforms. At the time of writing this, the error has not been corrected on Flipkart.

Realme is already making a bold set of claims with its upcoming Power series 5G smartphones. It has confirmed that the Realme P1 5G in the P-series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor while the Realme P1 Pro 5G has officially been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The brand further claims that Realme P1 5G gets the fastest Chipset under Rs 15,000 and also is the first smartphone in the price segment to get a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The closest smartphone to it coming with a 120Hz AMOLED display is the Poco X6 Neo, priced at Rs 15,999. We hope the brand doesn’t falsely advertise any other features of the device, as a similar incident also took place with OnePlus where it had to offer refunds to the customers.