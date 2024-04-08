Realme Power Series 5G Announced For India, Realme P1 & P1 Pro May Debut In April

Realme has announced the launch of a new smartphone series in India, called the Realme P series 5G where the letter P stands for ‘Power’. While there was no mention of the release timeline for the first smartphone in the series, some information regarding the same has now been leaked, including the Chipset details.

Realme Power Series 5G

Realme Vice President, Chase Xu, took to X to make a formal announcement regarding the launch of Realme Power Series 5G in India. The company executive also revealed that the upcoming Realme P-series will be exclusively designed for the Indian market and will be sold via Flipkart only.

The company executive said that Realme aims to democratise favoured tech and redefine the mid-range experience in the country. The Realme P-series devices will focus on providing value-driven premium smartphones and will be targeted at the young buyers in India.

Aside from this, the devices will also have a focus on design and will only consist of 5G smartphones. Till 2023, Realme claims that it has sold over 100 million devices in the country, which translates to approximately 10 crore smartphones.

Further, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the processors the initial two Realme P-series devices will be coming with. This includes the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 for the Realme P1 and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 for the Realme P1 Pro. However, the tipster isn’t very sure about the latter. He also claims that the devices will launch later this month.

Judging by the chipsets, the smartphones could be positioned in the lower-end mid-range segment in the country and could be priced anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It will be competing with the likes of the Nothing Phone (2a), iQOO Z9, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more. The brand already has its Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the range and some of its C-series smartphones also, which makes it interesting to see what the USP of the Realme Power Series 5G smartphones would be.