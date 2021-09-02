Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i launching in India on September 9

Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i are launching in India on September 9. The company has revealed that both will debut in the country on September 9th, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST.

The launch date has been announced by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. He also confirmed that the Realme 8s 5G would ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Take a look at his tweet below:

We are all set to provide you with an ultimate performer that is #realme8s5G. It features the World's First MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor to give you an #InfinitelyPowerful experience.



Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/lNU9JocL5G — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 2, 2021

The phone maker will be the first to bring a Dimensity 810-powered device in the world. The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz.

Realme 8i, on the other hand, will run on the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which was recently announced in July this year.

Realme 8s 5G will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India. The website is now teasing the upcoming launch.

Realme 8s Specs (Rumoured)

As per a recent leak, Realme 8s will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. In addition, there’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of the Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 8i Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Realme 8i is rumoured to ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage. There is a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It is likely coming with a 5,000 mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging.