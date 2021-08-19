Realme Pad teased to feature AMOLED display

Realme launched its GT series of smartphones and its first laptop in India yesterday. In the online launch event, the company also announced that the Realme Pad will also make its debut soon with AMOLED display.

Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India and Europe, shared a post on Twitter that also included a YouTube link to the live stream yesterday. A Twitter user commented on this and asked the company to increase the AMOLED display on its smartphone from 6.4 inches to 6.7 inches. The Realme executive then replied saying “Do you want a bigger amoled? Waiting for #realmeTablet. That’ll be big enough.”

This suggests that Realme Pad tablet will be featuring an AMOLED display. But nothing about the screen size was revealed by the company. Earlier reports suggested that the tablet will be equipped with a 10.4-inch screen.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

For now, there is no information regarding the chipset inside this tablet. However, the device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0. It could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell.