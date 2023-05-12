Realme Narzo N53 Launch in India Next Week, will it be iPhone 14 Pro clone?

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, has officially announced that the upcoming device being teased is the Narzo N53. The company has claimed that it will be the “slimmest Realme smartphone ever” with a thickness of 7.49mm. The smartphone will launch in India on May 18, 2023.

Narzo N53 Price and specs ( Rumoured)

The Narzo N53 is expected to be available in two colours: Feather Black and Feather Gold. There will likely be two storage options: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.

Narzo N53 inspired by Apple iPhone 14 Pro?

The design of the upcoming Narzo N55 smartphone has been revealed by Realme, which appears to have a striking similarity with the iPhone 14 Pro. Notably, the Narzo N55, the first Narzo smartphone in the N series, has a feature similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island notification bubbles. It remains to be seen if Narzo N 53 also has this feature, potentially making it even more like an iPhone 14 Pro clone.

Comparing the Narzo N53 with Narzo N55

The Narzo N53 will be the second phone in the Narzo N series to release in India. The first was the Narzo N55, launched in India in April this year. The Narzo N55 is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colourways, with storage variants of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Not much is known about the Narzo N53 yet, but more details are expected to surface as the launch date approaches. Stay tuned for more information about the smartphone’s features and specifications.