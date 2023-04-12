Realme Narzo N55: Top 5 Better Alternatives

Realme has expanded its Narzo lineup in India, with the launch of the Narzo N55. The device comes with a decent set of specifications for a budget smartphone, such as a 90Hz FHD+ display, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, Helio G88 chipset and more, at Rs 10,999. Thanks to the broiling competition, you can get even better specifications at a similar or a better price point, so let’s have a look at some of the alternatives of the Narzo N55.

Vivo T2x 5G

Launched at a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, the Vivo T2x 5G arrived yesterday in India and also happens to be one of the decent alternatives to the Realme Narzo N55.

It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. In addition, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The Vivo T2x 5G has a dual rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The T2x 5G has an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Connectivity options on the Vivo T2x 5G include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

Pros over Narzo N55

Significantly better processor

5G support

Same battery capacity as Narzo N55

Cons over Narzo N55

60Hz display

Slower charging speed

Infinix Hot 20 5G

Priced at Rs 11,999, Infinix Hot 20 5G is one of those alternatives to the Narzo N55 that not only has a better chipset, but also has 5G support making it more future proof. It further sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 810 5G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear, the Infinix device has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 main camera and a depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device boots to Android 12 OS with the XOS 10.6 UI on top.

It comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC (for contactless payments), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Pros over Narzo N55

NFC

Better chipset

5G support

More storage for just thousand bucks more

Cons over Narzo N55

Slower charging speed

Boots Android 12 and not Android 13

Poco C55

Priced at Rs 10,999 for the top 6GB + 128GB model, the Poco C55 sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 120Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. There is a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The charger is provided in the box.

The rear camera setup on the Poco C55 features a 50MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 5MP front camera. For biometrics, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box and is IP52 splash resistant as well.

Pros over Narzo N55

More storage and RAM for the same price

A marginal difference in processors which should result in similar performance

Same battery capacity as Narzo N55

IP52 rating

Cons over Narzo N55

Inferior display

Android 12

Motorola Moto G32

Priced at Rs 11,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Moto G32 is one of the best alternatives to the Realme Narzo N55. features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the Motorola handset runs runs near-stock Android 12 out of the box. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition support.

The phone also comes with ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Pros over Narzo N55

Lesser price for top variant

More RAM for less price

IP Rating

Triple rear cameras

Slightly better chipset

Cons over Narzo N55

Boots Android 12

Tecno Pova 4

Priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model, the Tecno Pova 4 is has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Tecno device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also packs a 6000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging out of the box.

For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. The device runs Android 12 out of the box with a layer of HiOS on top. You also get stereo speakers. It supports dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Pros over Narzo N55

More RAM for lesser price

Bigger battery

Better chipset

NFC

Cons over Narzo N55