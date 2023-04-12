Realme Narzo N55 launched in India: Things to know

Realme debuted the first N-series smartphone under its Narzo brand, called the Realme Narzo N55. The new smartphone comes with Realme’s Mini Capsule UI feature, which offers status for three system stats including Charge Notification, Data Usage Notification, and Step Notification. Read on to learn more about Realme Narzo N55 FAQ.

What is the price of Realme Narzo N55 in India? The Narzo N55 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

What variants is the device available in? It comes in two variants, including 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The device can be availed in two colours such as Prime Blue and Prime Black.

When and where can I purchase the device? The Realme Narzo N55 can be purchased via Amazon and Realme’s website. The live sale for the device will be held from 13th April, 12 Noon onwards. The Open sale for the device begins April 18, 12PM IST onwards.

Are there any launch offers available? Yes, Realme is offering a Rs 700 coupon for the base variant and Rs 1000 coupon for the top variant on the 13th of April. The next offer sale period will go on from April 18 till April 21 where a Rs 500 discount can be availed on the base variant when payment is made via HDFC, SBI and ICICI bank cards and a Rs 1000 discount can be applied on the 6GB + 128GB model with same bank offers.

What is the display size of Realme Narzo N55? The N55 offers a 6.72″ IPS LCD screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% and FHD+ resolution. The display refreshes at 90Hz.

Which processor powers the phone? The MediaTek Helio G88 powers this device, which is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

How many cameras are there on the N55? The Narzo N55 has a 64MP primary camera paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera. Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

How big is the battery on Narzo N55? The device carries a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Which Android version does it have? The N55 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 operating system.

What are the connectivity options available on the device? The phone has connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.