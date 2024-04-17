Realme Narzo 70x 5G India Launch Confirmed: Here’s The Expected Price

Realme recently debuted the P-series 5G smartphones in India and it will soon be expanding its Narzo lineup with a new addition, called the Narzo 70x 5G. The device is set to debut in India next week, and we also have an expected price for the smartphone. Here are all the details we know so far about the Narzo 70x 5G.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price

As confirmed through Realme’s website, it will be launching the Narzo 70x 5G in India on April 24 at 12PM IST. The Narzo 70x 5G will be priced below Rs 12,000 as per brand’s website. However, the exact price tag will be revealed on the launch date itself. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and Realme’s website as well.

The device could be a rebranded Realme 12x 5G, which launched earlier this month in India. It comes in three variants, such as 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 11,999, 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,499 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Specs (Leaked)

As the Narzo 70x 5G is expected to be a rebranded Realme 12x 5G, the device may sport MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has been confirmed to get a Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may also support 240hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device will come an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance.

For optics, it could get a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80 degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device may run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also will get stereo speakers for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics that also acts as a Dynamic button.