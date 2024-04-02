Realme 12x 5G Launched In India: Should You Buy It?

Realme 12x 5G has now been launched in India as the latest budget offering from the brand. The new handset gets a MediaTek Dimensity Processor under the hood, paired with a dual rear camera setup along with 45W Fast charging which is a first in the segment. Here’s what all you get with the 12x 5G.

Realme 12x 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme 12x 5G comes in three variants, such as 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 11,999, 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,499 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999. The early bird sale for the handset begins from today at 6PM IST where users can get Rs 1,000 off through bank offer on the base variant and Rs 500 off on the 6GB model.

Realme 12x 5G: Specs

Realme 12x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80 degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has stereo speakers for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics that also acts as a Dynamic button.

Realme 12x 5G: Competition

The Realme 12x 5G competes with the likes of Galaxy F15 5G (Rs 12,999) and the Moto G34 5G (Rs 10,999) as well. As for the former, the Galaxy F15 5G gets you a bigger 6000mAh battery, a better AMOLED Display but with a lower 90Hz refresh rate, microSD card support up to 1TB, an ultra-wide angle camera, and the same Chipset (as 12x 5G) with a much more polished software experience which will get four major Android releases. For a thousand bucks more, all of the superior features of Galaxy F15 5G are far more worth than what we get in Realme’s 12x 5G.

In comparison to the Moto G34 5G, the 12x 5G falls short in terms of price, as the G34 5G is currently selling for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB mode which is cheaper than Realme’s phone. However, you do have to compromise on the display Resolution and slower charging on the Motorola phone. The motorola device makes up for it with a slightly better processor, which is Snapdragon 695.

Overall, the competitors do exceed the Realme 12x 5G in terms of overall value and make it look like a weaker offering.