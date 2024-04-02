  1. Home
Realme 12x 5G

Realme 12x 5G
Realme 12x 5G
₹11,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Realme 12x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80 degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has stereo speakers for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics that also acts as a Dynamic button.

Realme 12x 5G Specs

Realme 12x 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 02 April, 2024
Price (₹) 11,999
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Green, Purple

Realme 12x 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme 12x 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Realme 12x 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme 12x 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 12x 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Realme 12x 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 12x 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 12x 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54
