Realme Narzo 50i Prime powered by Unisoc T612 processor launched

Realme has unveiled a new budget device for the global market and it is the Narzo 50i Prime. The new offering from the brand comes with a big battery and is aimed at those who are low on budget. The smartphone draws power from a Unisoc T612 chip and has up to 4GB RAM.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime starts at $99.99 (approx Rs 7,800) for the base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The 4GB + 64GB option is priced at $109.99 (approx Rs 8,600) The phone comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours. The phone will go on sale globally on AliExpress from June 27.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The Realme C30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The device measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs around 182 grams.

The Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 under the hood. The device packs up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 AI camera on the back and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The device also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For connectivity, you get a single band 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) based on Realme UI 2.0.

The brand recently also launched the Realme Q5x which sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and a teardrop notch for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.