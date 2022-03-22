Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes official with 50MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery

Realme has today launched Realme Narzo 50A Prime in Indonesia. The company also launched Realme GT 2 Pro series of smartphones in the country.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). It comes in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours.

The phone packs a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD screen, UNISOC T612 SoC, Android 11, 50MP rear camera along with 5000mAh battery and more. Let’s see the specifications details.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 1TB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India has been officially teased in India. But an exact official launch date is not announced yet.