Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes official with 50MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched in Indonesia. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that offers 600 nits of peak brightness.

By Meenu Rana
Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme has today launched Realme Narzo 50A Prime in Indonesia. The company also launched Realme GT 2 Pro series of smartphones in the country.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). It comes in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours.

The phone packs a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD screen, UNISOC T612 SoC, Android 11, 50MP rear camera along with 5000mAh battery and more. Let’s see the specifications details.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 1TB.

ALSO READ: Realme C31 specifications, price and renders leaked

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India has been officially teased in India. But an exact official launch date is not announced yet.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • ChipsetUnisoc T612
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.6-inch
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
 

