HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched with Exynos 2500 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched with Exynos 2500 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been announced globally with a bigger battery than before, Samsung DeX support, and much more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been announced alongside the Fold 7 and the Flip 7 FE. The new Flip 7 brings an all-new cover screen that covers the whole front panel instead of avoiding the cameras like its predecessors. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet. Here are all the other details of the foldable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price, Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet-black, Coral-red and Mint (Samsung website exclusive) colour options. It comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively.

It can be pre-booked via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and all leading retail outlets across the country.

As for pre-order offers, those who pre-order the device get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. No-cost EMI up to 24 months is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications

Z flip 7 first impressions

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 4.1-inch cover panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Resolution of 1048 x 948 pixels. The cover panel and the back panel are both protected with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Furthermore, it features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable main display. This one has a 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

Read More: First Impression Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Brings Samsung’s Foldables Closer to the Mainstream

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4300mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well. The Armor FlexHinge in the Flip 7 is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 7 runs on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. It also supports Samsung DeX for the first time ever on a Z Flip. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IP48 rated also.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • ChipsetExynos 2500
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.9-inch main; 4.1-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP
  • Battery4300mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 16

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.