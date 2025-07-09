Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched with Exynos 2500 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been announced alongside the Fold 7 and the Flip 7 FE. The new Flip 7 brings an all-new cover screen that covers the whole front panel instead of avoiding the cameras like its predecessors. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet. Here are all the other details of the foldable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price, Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet-black, Coral-red and Mint (Samsung website exclusive) colour options. It comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively.

It can be pre-booked via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and all leading retail outlets across the country.

As for pre-order offers, those who pre-order the device get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. No-cost EMI up to 24 months is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Resolution of 1048 x 948 pixels. The cover panel and the back panel are both protected with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Furthermore, it features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable main display. This one has a 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4300mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well. The Armor FlexHinge in the Flip 7 is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 7 runs on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. It also supports Samsung DeX for the first time ever on a Z Flip. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IP48 rated also.