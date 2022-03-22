Realme C31 specifications, price and renders leaked

Realme recently launched Realme C35 smartphone in India. Now the company is also expected to launch Realme C31 as well in the country.

Realme C31 design renders and key specifications have now leaked on the internet, courtesy Appuals. As per the renders, the Realme C31 will be equipped with triple rear cameras. The display will have a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

Realme C31 Renders

In addition, the bottom of the rear panel will house the speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The left side will feature volume rocker buttons and sim slots. The phone will come in two colour options – Silver and Green. Its base 3GB+32GB configuration will cost EUR 129 and 4GB+64GB will cost EUR 149.

Specifications

For the specifications, the Realme C31 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ 720×1600 pixel resolution. Further, the display will have a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of max brightness, and a 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone will pack an octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset which will be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Realme C31

For optics, there will be square-shaped triple camera module. This will include a 13 megapixels main camera and a pair for 2 megapixels macro and depth sensors. In addition, it will also have a 5 megapixels front-facing camera.

The main camera will be able to record 1080p resolution videos at 30 FPS, whereas the front camera will be capped at 720p at 30 FPS. The rear camera will come with features like Burst, Filters, Time-lapse photo, Advanced, Panoramic Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR.

Further, there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it is expected to be shipped with Realme UI R based on Android 11 out of the box. Lastly, it will measure 164.74 x 76.19 x 8.43mm and weigh 197 grams