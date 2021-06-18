Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of on June 24 launch

Realme Narzo 30 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC with Arm Mali G57.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G along with Realme 32-inch FHD TV will be launching in India on June 24. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5Gwill be available on Flipkart after launch.

Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch with ‘Coming Soon’ tag. This confirms that the upcoming Realme lineup will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.

Advertisement

The Flipkart listing confirms that the Realme Narzo 30 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC with Arm Mali G57. The phone will come with 5G Dual sim Dual standby.

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both will come with 90Hz screen refresh rate. We already know the complete specifications as the Realme Narzo 30 4G was announced in Malaysia last month, while the Narzo 30 5G was launched in the European market a few days later.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications



Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.



Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There is a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support on the battery front. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.