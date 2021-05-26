Realme Narzo 30 5G announced with Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple cameras

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness.

Realme recently launched Realme Narzo 30 4G in Malaysia. Now the company has launched Narzo 30 5G in Europe. Realme is also tipped to launch both 5G and 4G models in India as well.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 189 (approx Rs 16,800) for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Narzo 30 5G appears to be rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G which has been already launched in India.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card support of up to 1TB.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The Realme Narzo 30 5G has 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm dimensions and weighs 185 grams.