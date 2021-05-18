Realme Narzo 30 announced with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G95, 5000mAh battery and more

Realme Narzo 30 comes with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek chipset, 48MP triple camera, 30W fast charging support and more.

Advertisement

Realme has today finally has launched Narzo series phone in Malaysia - Realme Narzo 30. The phone comes with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek chipset, 48MP triple camera, 30W fast charging support and more.



The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at RM 799 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which is Rs 14,150 approx. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications



Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.



Realme Narzo 30 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes, and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm, and weighs 192 grams.