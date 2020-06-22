Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 price hiked in India

The new prices of Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

Realme has increased the price of its two budget smartphones in India - Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3. The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.



Realme Narzo 10A 3GB + 16GB variant was priced at Rs 8,499. After the hike of Rs 500, the price of the phone is now Rs 8,999. The company has today launched a new variant of Narzo 10A with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 9,999.



On the other hand, after a price hike of Rs 1,000, the Realme C3 is now priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C3 is priced at Rs 9,999. Notably, Realme C3 earlier also got a price hike after which 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants were priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.



The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.



Realme C3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. There is no fingerprint sensor in the phone, but it supports AI face unlock. The phone gets dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP lens for portrait shots. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for video calling and selfies.







