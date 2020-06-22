Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 price hiked in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 5:45 pm

The new prices of Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

Realme has increased the price of its two budget smartphones in India - Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3. The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10A 3GB + 16GB variant was priced at Rs 8,499. After the hike of Rs 500, the price of the phone is now Rs 8,999. The company has today launched a new variant of Narzo 10A with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 9,999.

On the other hand, after a price hike of Rs 1,000, the Realme C3 is now priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C3 is priced at Rs 9,999. Notably, Realme C3 earlier also got a price hike after which 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants were priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

Realme C3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. There is no fingerprint sensor in the phone, but it supports AI face unlock. The phone gets dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP lens for portrait shots. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for video calling and selfies.

