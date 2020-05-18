Realme C2 and Realme C3 price hiked in India

The new prices of Realme C2 and Realme C3 are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

Realme has increased the price of its two budget smartphones in India - Realme C2 and Realme C3. The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.



Realme C2 2GB + 16GB variant was priced at Rs 6,499. After the hike, the price of the phone is now Rs 6,999. The Realme C2 3GB + 32GB variant of the handset, which was earlier priced at Rs 7,499, will now be available for Rs 7,999.



On the other hand, the Realme C3 is now priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant after a price hike of Rs 500. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme is priced at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 8,499 after a price hike of Rs 500.



Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. It has a 5-megapixel shooter. Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.



Realme C3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. There is no fingerprint sensor in the phone, but it supports AI face unlock. The phone gets dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP lens for portrait shots. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for video calling and selfies.